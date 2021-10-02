Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $556.03 or 0.01162884 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.49 billion and $1.00 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,814.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.00466443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00295615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00048777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,861,725 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

