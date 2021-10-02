Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $13,849.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00374660 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

