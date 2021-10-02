Bitcoin Interest Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $184,482.86 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00240139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00124889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00159115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.