Bitcoin Private Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $6,452.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00240579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00124818 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00158358 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

