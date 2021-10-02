Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $16.64 or 0.00034842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $190.00 million and $7.86 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002111 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005394 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017338 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003235 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,109 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

