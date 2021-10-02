BitcoinHD Hits Market Capitalization of $8.04 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $2.56 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

