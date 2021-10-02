BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $4,998.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00243208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00160225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

