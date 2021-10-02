BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $350,936.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $350,936.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.93 or 0.07153541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00357049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01159577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00113803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.21 or 0.00544487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00458932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00293691 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

