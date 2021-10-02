BitDAO (BIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $415.52 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003724 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $415.52 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.