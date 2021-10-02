Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 130.5% in September

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Bitfarms stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.03. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

