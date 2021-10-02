BitGreen Price Down 26.4% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BitGreen has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00150308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00529777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016738 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039868 BTC.

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

