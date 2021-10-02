Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $74,452.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $74,452.00 and $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00429586 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,431,102 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,097 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

