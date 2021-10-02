BitTorrent (BTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $198.85 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $198.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00087043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015862 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005094 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

