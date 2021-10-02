BitZ Token (BZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $727,643.00

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BitZ Token has a market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $727,643.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BZ is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 652,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 103,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

