BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.55 Million

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $292.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of BJRI opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $6,327,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

