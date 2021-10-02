BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $69,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,931,000 after buying an additional 412,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

