BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,198. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

