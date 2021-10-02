BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.62% of Badger Meter worth $475,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $102.16 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.