BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.84% of Independent Bank Group worth $441,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.23 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

