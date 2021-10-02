BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.25% of iRobot worth $478,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

