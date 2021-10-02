BlackRock Inc. Has $437.16 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.88% of Upwork worth $437,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -240.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,602.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

