BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $477,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,951 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,630,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 929,935 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

