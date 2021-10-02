BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $953.31.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $841.89 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $559.18 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $859.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in BlackRock by 15.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $204,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.