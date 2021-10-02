BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.65% of CareTrust REIT worth $441,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth $92,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

