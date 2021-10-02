BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,086,947 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.79% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $439,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

