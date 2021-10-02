BlackRock Inc. Sells 130,129 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.95% of ONE Gas worth $473,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

