BlackRock Inc. Sells 43,481 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,481 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Colfax worth $434,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

