BlackRock Inc. Sells 512,920 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.24% of Hancock Whitney worth $472,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

