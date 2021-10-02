BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,762,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.59% of Terreno Realty worth $436,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

