BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 159.1% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.