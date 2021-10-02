BLink Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $66,547.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,728 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

