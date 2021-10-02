BlitzPick Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,373.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BlitzPick has a market cap of $757,137.40 and $2,373.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021866 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

