Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.04

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.04 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 124.60 ($1.63). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 122.40 ($1.60), with a volume of 311,095 shares.

The company has a market cap of £607.19 million and a PE ratio of 32.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.56.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.