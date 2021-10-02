BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.01 Million Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Employers worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.