BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE:JKS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

