BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,808 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

