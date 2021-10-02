BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

DHF remained flat at $$3.23 during trading on Friday. 1,240,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

