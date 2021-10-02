BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $277,957.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.11 or 1.00016850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00082009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00604869 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,055 coins and its circulating supply is 903,267 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.