BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,018.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $23,018.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,021.44 or 0.44391645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00223990 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CRYPTO:BAG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,680,389 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.