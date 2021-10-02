Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 50.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 50.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $11.35 million and $737,890.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

