Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 37,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Booking by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,455.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,292.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

