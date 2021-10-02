Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $2.77

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00005831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $166,056.18 and $39,494.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00145922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,512.31 or 0.99851591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.62 or 0.07037438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

