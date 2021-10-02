BORA (BORA) Price Tops $0.19

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, BORA has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $163.37 million and approximately $80.50 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

