BOSAGORA (BOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $30.29 million and $1.06 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOSAGORA Coin Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

