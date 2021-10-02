Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and $1.98 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00377040 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.59 or 0.00885904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.