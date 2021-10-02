BOX Token One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00033936 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00379133 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

