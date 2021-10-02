Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BEDU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The company has a market cap of $332.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

