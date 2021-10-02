Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,187,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

