Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.16 and its 200-day moving average is $474.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

