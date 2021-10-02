Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report sales of $54.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $57.68 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 390.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $220.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,574 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,761 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.